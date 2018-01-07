Sky Sports updates on Liverpool's interest in Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Lemar

Liverpool reportedly hold no interest in front duo Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar despite the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.





The Reds ended the long-standing saga regarding Coutinho yesterday after they agreed on a British-record £142m fee for his switch to the Camp Nou.



Since then, the Merseyside giants have been associated with the likes of Lemar and Mahrez with reports suggesting that the latter will undergo a medical ahead of his proposed £50m from Leicester City.



However, according to Sky Sports News, Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to make any contact for either player, and they are still weighing up their options for the transfer window.



Aside from this, the club are also not looking into a move for Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, whilst they are prepared until the summer to sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita as per the arranged agreement.



Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday night after they beat rivals Everton at Anfield. Van Dijk popped up with the winner in his debut game for the Reds.

