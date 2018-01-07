Besiktas to bid for Mesut Ozil?

Turkish giants Besiktas are to make a surprise transfer offer for Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window. Ozil, who is heading into the last six months of his Gunners contract, has previously admitted that he would be interested in a move to Turkey before ending his career.





The talented German international has yet to have agreed on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and numerous clubs have been linked with a move for the German, but it is now believed that Besiktas are favourites for the player.



Arsenal have been locked in talks with Ozil's representatives for several months but have yet to have reached an agreement.



Man Utd are seen as the favourites for Ozil's coveted signature but Besiktas are amongst the other teams all in the race, with the Turkish side ready to offer Ozil a five year deal to move to the Bosphorus.



Ozil's girlfriend lives in Turkey and it is no secret that Mesut is interested in a move to his family's country before calling time on his career.

