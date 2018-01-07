Jose Mourinho given green light to sign Arsenal contract rebel?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given the go-ahead to pursue a winter move for Mesut Ozil from Arsenal.

The Germany international has entered the final six months of his existing deal, and talks over an extension are still at an initial phase.



According to The Mirror, United could lodge a £35m bid in an attempt to persuade the Gunners to sanction the sale of Ozil this month.



The report adds that Mourinho has been granted an £80m kitty to spend on new recruits, and the club would be prepared to negotiate with the Gunners, should they consider selling the German.



Despite the speculation, manager Arsene Wenger has repeatedly stressed the desire to keep Ozil at the Emirates, and he could potentially risk losing the playmaker on a free in the summer.



Ozil has been in impressive form for the Gunners since the last international break, and he has contributed three goals and three assists in the nine matches since.





