Welbeck wanted by Stoke City

Managerless Stoke City are reportedly weighing up a move for Arsenal's out of favour striker Danny Welbeck in the January transfer window. The former Man Utd striker has reportedly told his agent that he would like to make a move elsewhere for regular first-team football.





The England international striker has struggled for game time this season, despite the mixed fortunes of record signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.



Welbeck has been on the radar of Stoke City for some time and is rumoured to have been approached by representatives of at least two Premier League clubs, with Stoke City the favourites to signed the Arsenal striker.



Welbeck is currently playing third choice striker behind Olivier Giroud and Lacazette and manager Arsene Wenger could soon sell Welbeck in order to help the player play regularly and subsequently guarantee him a place on the plane for the World Cup in Russia this summer.



Welbeck is valued at around £15 million by the Gunners and has three years remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

