Arsene Wenger could leave Arsenal in the summer, picks his potential replacement

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger could reportedly end his long-term association with the Gunners when the season comes to a close. Former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta has been earmarked as a potential successor at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger received plenty of criticism towards the backend of the previous campaign, but he was still content to sign a fresh two-year extension after helping the club to FA Cup success last term.



However, the Frenchman has since struggled to propel the club towards the Premier League title, and he is said to have a clause in his contract which could cut short his stay at the conclusion of his first year.



According to The Mirror, Wenger could seriously consider his position in the summer, and he has eyed up Arteta as his ideal replacement at the north London giants.



The French tactician is understood to be pleased with the Spaniard's organisation skills, and he is deemed to have held informal discussions with the current Manchester City assistant.



Arsenal are currently placed sixth in the Premier League standings, five points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool. The Gunners start their FA Cup defence with an away game versus Nottingham Forest this evening.

