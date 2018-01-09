Cheslea striker close to La Liga move

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly close to pursuing a short-term loan to Spanish club Sevilla this month. The Belgium international has managed just two starts under Antonio Conte this term.





According to The Mail, the Belgian could join the Andalusian outfit on a temporary basis for the season with Conte looking to pursue a new striker during the January transfer window.



Batshuayi has played second fiddle to Alvaro Morata for most of the campaign, and Sevilla are aiming to recruit his services to push for a top-four finish in La Liga.



Nevertheless, Conte has previously insisted that any winter exit will have to coincide with an arrival, and he could stall on Batshuayi's exit until a suitable replacement is found.



Chelsea have already sealed the signature of Ross Barkley this month after they agreed on a cut-price £15m move with fellow Premier League club Everton.

