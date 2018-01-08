RB Leipzig to resist Liverpool's winter approach for Naby Keita

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are reluctant to part ways with Naby Keita midway through the current season. Liverpool already have a deal in place for the Guinea international, though they can only sign him at the end of the campaign.

Earlier in August, the Reds agreed on a £55m package for the African footballer which could see him join the club at the end of the 2017/18 season.



However, with the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, the Reds are looking to speed up their pursuit of the 22-year-old by paying an additional fee on the premium.



According to The Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside giants are said to have an interest to sign Keita this month after recouping a massive £146m fee from Coutinho's exit.



Despite this, Leipzig are adamant that the midfield enforcer will stay put until the end of the season as he remains influential to their chances of finishing in the Champions League spots.



Leipzig face a stiff challenge versus Napoli in the round of 32 of the Europa League, and they may require their full set of first-team regulars, if they are to progress further in the competition.



Meanwhile, Liverpool play host to leaders Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, and they will look to avenge their 5-0 thumping earlier in September.

















