Serie A giants join Manchester United in pursuit of Arsenal contract rebel

Serie A holders Juventus have apparently entered the race to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil . The Germany international is also of interest to Manchester United this month.

Ozil has just six months left on his existing deal at the Emirates, and it appears that he could leave the club on a Bosman in the summer, unless they find a quick solution.



Corriere dello Sport claims that the Red Devils are leading the hunt for the World Cup winner, but they could potentially face competition from the Old Lady.



Jose Mourinho's side are hoping to convince the Gunners into a £35m deal this month, whereas Juventus are looking into a pre-contract agreement to sign the midfielder at the end of the campaign.



Apart from Ozil, the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere have also entered the final months of their respective contracts, though the latter is widely expected to pen an extension in the coming weeks.

