Arsenal quote price for Alexis Sanchez amid Manchester City interest

Arsenal have reportedly placed a £40m price tag on Alexis Sanchez 's head with Manchester City looking to pursue the Chile international this month.





The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Citizens since the summer, where the club failed with a deadline-day approach for his signature.



According to Evening Standard, Pep Guardiola is concerned with his side's attacking options after Gabriel Jesus sustained a knee injury, which could keep him out for a few months.



As a result, the club are prepared to make an offer for Sanchez as the Brazilian recover, although they may not find it easy to negotiate with the Gunners.



Arsenal are said to demand at least £40m to part ways with Sanchez this month, and City deemed the price to be too high, given the attacker could be available on a Bosman in the summer.



Sanchez, who has less than six months remaining on his Gunners deal, is likely to take the playing field when his side take on Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final first-leg on Wednesday night.

