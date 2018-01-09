Arsenal close to signing Argentine winger?

Arsenal are reportedly planning to activate the release clause of Boca Juniors winger Christian Pavon . The Argentina international has been earmarked as a direct replacement for Alexis Sanchez , who is likely to be sold by the end of the month.

According to TyC Sports, the Gunners have revealed their intention to trigger the £27m release clause in the attacker's contract, and the transfer fee is likely to recouped from Sanchez's sale to Manchester City.



Sanchez has shown no signs of extending his stay beyond the summer, and the north London giants are prepared to accept a fee of around £35m for his switch to the Citizens.



Pavon, who has formerly attracted interest from Pep Guardiola's side, made his international debut for Argentina during an international friendly against Nigeria in November 2017.



Apart from the Argentine, the Gunners are also looking at other targets to bolster the squad, and the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jonny Evans have been associated with winter moves.

