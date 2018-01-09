Arsenal boss provides fresh injury update, eight players could miss League Cup clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the likes of Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi will undergo late fitness tests ahead of tomorrow's League Cup semi-final first-leg versus Chelsea.

The pair did not feature during the recent FA Cup defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest, and Wenger has admitted that they face a race to be fit for the midweek game.



Wenger told the club's official website: "He [Xhaka] has a test today. We’ll see how he comes through that. Mustafi will also have a test today. I don’t know exactly how available they will be. I will know more after training."



Meanwhile, the French tactician affirmed that there won't be any potential returns from the recent injury list which includes Olivier Giroud, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Aaron Ramsey.



Apart from them, Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee as he continues to recover from another surgery on his Achilles problem, which has seemingly threatened to end his playing career.



Arsenal have avoided defeats in each of the last four meetings with Chelsea which has involved victories in the FA Cup final and Community Shield, and they could take heart from those performances ahead of tomorrow's Cup tie.

