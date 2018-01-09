Chelsea boss delivers Ross Barkley fitness update

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled Ross Barkley out of tomorrow's League Cup semi-final first-leg tie versus Arsenal. The England international joined the Blues last week after they finalised a £15m deal with Everton.





Barkley has not featured in a competitive game this term owing to a hamstring problem sustained in mid-August, and Conte has hinted that the attacker may have to wait for a bit longer before making his Blues debut.



"Tomorrow night I think is very soon, very soon for him," he told reporters., via ESPN. "But we must be pleased because his physical condition is good, and he has started to train with us, understand our football.



"I think that we must be pleased, but he needs a bit of time to work on the physical and tactical aspects. His condition is good, very good."



Barkley is the only big-name absentee in the Blues ranks, and this sees them at a potential advantageous position against the Gunners, who could be without the services of eight first-team players on Wednesday night.



The likes of Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi are deemed doubtful for the Cup game whilst Olivier Giroud, Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac are certain to miss the midweek outing.



Santi Cazorla remains the only long-term absentee for the Gunners with a recurring Achilles problem which has hampered his participation over the past few seasons.

