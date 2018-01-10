Everton 'confident' of signing Arsenal winger

Everton are reportedly deemed the frontrunners to sign Arsenal winger Theo Walcott during the winter transfer window. The England international has been a bit-player for the Gunners this term, making just five substitute appearances in the top-flight.

Walcott has been linked with a whole host of English clubs of late, but according to The Mail, the Toffees are confident of beating the likes of Southampton to the player's signature.



The Merseyside outfit are seemingly willing to come close to Walcott's £100,000-a-week package, and this has made them favourites to acquire the Englishman ahead of the rest.



Arsenal are likely to demand a £20m fee for Walcott, who arrived in north London as a 16-year-old from the Saints back in the winter of 2006. He was initially tipped to be a successor to club legend Thierry Henry owing to his pace attributes, but he has not quite progressed the way many would have hoped.

