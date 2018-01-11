Arsenal boss confirms injury for Jack Wilshere

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Jack Wilshere has sustained an ankle sprain which will see him miss the Premier League outing versus Bournemouth on Sunday.

The England international was handed the captaincy during the League Cup semi-final first-leg versus Chelsea, but he had to go off in the 57th minute after a freak injury.



Wilshere had to apply ice on his ankle shortly after, and following the game, Wenger revealed that the 26-year-old has a sprain, which could rule him out of the Cherries clash.



"I don't know if he'll be available on Sunday but it's definitely an ankle sprain.At the moment we have five big injuries and we're hoping to get some back," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



Meanwhile, Wenger appeared to confirm that Aaron Ramsey will return to the first-team mix after recovering from a hamstring problem, and he is likely to take Wilshere's place in central midfield.



Arsenal played out a goalless draw versus Chelsea in the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge, and they will fancy their chances of progressing in the return fixture with a host of players expected to make their injury comebacks.

