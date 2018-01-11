West Bromwich Albion want Arsenal defender in exchange deal for Jonny Evans

West Bromwich Albion are prepared to sell Jonny Evans to Arsenal, provided they can get their hands on Calum Chambers in a straight-exchange deal.

The Northern Ireland international is of interest to both Arsenal and Manchester City, though the latter are deemed favourites to secure his signature.



According to The Star, the Baggies are in favour of doing business with the Gunners with Chambers being one of the prime targets in Alan Pardew's shortlist.



Initially, Mathieu Debuchy was tipped to seal a switch to the Hawthorns, but it now appears that the Baggies would prefer signing Chambers in a proposed swap deal for Evans.



Chambers has made just eight starts for the Gunners this campaign, but he is still highly-rated by manager Arsene Wenger after having signed an extension earlier this season.



Evans is undoubtedly one of the Premier League consistent performers over the past 18 months, but it will be interesting to see whether Wenger would prefer selling a younger Chambers in an exchange deal.

