Max Allegri agrees deal in principle with Chelsea?

Juventus boss Max Allegri has reportedly agreed on a deal to become the Blues' new manager at the end of the season.





Antonio Conte led the Blues to their fifth Premier League title last term, but his future still remains under question amid his alleged fallout with the club's hierarchy over transfers.



A host of top managers have been linked with the Blues job of late, but according to Corriere dello Sport, Allegri is the front-runner to become the club's next head coach.



As per the report, Allegri has verbally agreed to takeover at Stamford Bridge in the summer, but the Old Lady are reluctant to part ways until the expiry of his contract in 2020.



Allegri has a win percentage of more than 70 percent since succeeding Conte as the Juventus' manager in 2014, and he has guided the club to three successive League and Cup doubles.



Conte is under pressure to deliver some kind of silverware this campaign, and the League Cup remains the best possibility with the club currently in the semi-finals.





