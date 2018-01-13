Riyad Mahrez waiting on Arsenal interest amid Liverpool approach

Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is reportedly waiting for an approach from Arsenal despite Liverpool starting negotiations with the Foxes for his signature.





The Algeria international had tried to push through an exit from Leicester in the summer, but it eventually came to no avail as none of the clubs came close to the Foxes' valuation.



Since then, he has been impressive touch for the east Midlands outfit, and he has already amassed seven goals and seven assists in this season's Premier League campaign.



According to The Express, the Reds have begun discussions to prise him away from the King Power Stadium, but Mahrez is still looking forward to an approach from the Gunners.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that the club will seek a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who appears likely to leave this month, but Mahrez seems to be behind Bordeaux's Malcom in their wishlist.



Leicester City have placed a £50m price tag on Mahrez's head, and Claude Puel has previously admitted that the club do not need to sell the Algerian this month.





