Arsene Wenger drops contract hint on Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hinted that Mesut Ozil could prolong his stay beyond the current season, although Alexis Sanchez look certain to leave the Emirates.

The pair have less than five months left on their respective deals, and Sanchez, in particular, is the subject of interest from both Manchester City and Manchester United this month.



In a report covered by Sky Sports News, Wenger confirmed that the club stand a chance of keeping both Ozil and Jack Wilshere, but this is not the case with Sanchez, who remains firm in his stance to leave the club.



"Yes. There [Ozil] is still an opportunity for him to stay. It looks like Sanchez will not extend his contract, but we want to keep Jack and if we have an opportunity maybe to keep Ozil, the rebuild will be less deep than if all three left," he said.



Sanchez is currently the subject of a bidding battle from both Manchester City and Manchester United, and the Gunners are likely to sanction a winter sale than losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.



Jose Mourinho's side are presently leading the pursuit as they are prepared to pay as much as £25m for the Chilean, but Arsenal are said to favour a part-exchange deal involving Anthony Martial instead.

