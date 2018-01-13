Fousseni Diabate joins Leicester City

Leicester City have snapped up forward Fousseni Diabate from Gazelec Ajaccio. The striker has signed a long-term contract with the Foxes and is considered a player for the future.





The Malian international arrives from Ligue 2 side Ajaccio in a reported 3.5 million euro deal and signed a four and a half year contract at his new club, with Leicester City manager Claude Puel reportedly recommending the player personally.



Diabate has been previously with Rennes, Reims and Guingamp prior to moving to Ajaccio in 2017 and has caught the eye of numerous scouts across Europe but Leicester have pulled off a real coup in signing the 22-year-old.



Diabate is comfortable playing anywhere in midfield or in attack; but his preferred position is up front and he will be hoping to learn from the likes of Jamie Vardy at his new club.



Diabate has been praised as a possible long-term replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who could be set for a move to Arsenal this month should Alexis Sanchez depart the club.

