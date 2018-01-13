West Ham to make bid for Marouane Fellaini

Man Utd midfielder Marouane Fellaini , who has so far rejected a new contract from the Old Trafford club, could be set for a shock transfer move to West Ham in the January transfer window. Hammers' boss David Moyes is to make a move for his former player Fellaini in a £15 million transfer deal.





The midfielder, whose contract at United will expire on June 1st 2018, has previously played under Moyes twice in his career at both Everton and Manchester United.



However a reported high-profile falling out with manager Jose Mourinho has prompted the Belgium international star to consider a move away before his contract expires, with West Ham a likely destination.



The Hammers are seeking a high-profile transfer acquisition in the January transfer window the appease unhappy fans who are disappointed with the club's recent progress and the board of directors.



Fellaini could make a cut price move to the Olympic Stadium but only if Man Utd are able to agree a deal to bring in Chile international Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

