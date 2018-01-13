Arsenal star Wilshere thankful for loan experience

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has told reporters that a loan move to Bournemouth helped improve him as a player and a person. The England international, who hopes to be on the plane to the World Cup this summer, has been in excellent form since returning to action for the Gunners.





Last season though Arsene Wenger opted to send Wilshere on loan to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth and the midfielder looked at times back to his best whilst playing for the Cherries. Wilshere has since returned back to Arsenal and forced his way into the club's first-team on a regular basis.



“It was good for me as a player and a person to experience that because I’ve always been at Arsenal,” Wilshere quipped.



"Arsenal is a top, top club where most of the time you’re in possession of the ball and of course you have to work on the defensive side, but it’s sort of the other way around at Bournemouth.



“A lot of the time, especially when we were playing the top teams, we didn’t have the ball and it improved me defensively and made me understand that side of the game a lot more."

