Liverpool enter race to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Liverpool have become the latest club to express an interest in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez . The Chile international is already the subject of interest from Manchester City and Manchester United this month.





Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move to the Citizens since the summer, but a recent report from Sky Sports has suggested that Manchester United have jumped ahead in the race for the 29-year-old.



According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp's side are set to offer stiff competition with the German looking to make a statement of intent by pursuing one of the Premier League's most renowned attackers.



Liverpool lost the services of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for an initial £108m earlier this month, and they are said to have sufficient transfer funds in the kitty despite the £75m signing of Virgil van Dijk.



Arsenal are currently valuing Sanchez at around £35m, and they appear prepared to stick to their price tag as they look to make the most of the transfer tussle. Sanchez has just five months left in his Arsenal deal.

