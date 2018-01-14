Jose Mourinho determined to sign Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is determined to lure Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford during the current transfer window.

The Red Devils have jumped ahead of Manchester City in the pursuit of the former Barcelona man, and it is suggested that they would be willing to trigger the Gunners' valuation.



According to The Sun, Mourinho is prepared to reward Sanchez with a bumper wage package of around £350,000-a-week whilst also offering him a massive signing-on fee of £25m.



On top of it, the Mancunian giants are likely to match the Gunners' asking price of £30m while also paying £5m in fees to agent Fernando Felicevich to push through the deal.



Sanchez has been angling towards a reunion with Pep Guardiola since the start of the season, but the Catalan tactician has apparently stalled his interest as he is reluctant to pay more than £20m for the attacker this month.



Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on the proceedings with the Gunners looking to cash in on the attacker than lose him for nothing in five months' time.

