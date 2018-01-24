Chelsea finalise agreement with AS Roma for Dzeko

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly moved on the cusp of signing former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko from AS Roma this month.





The Blues are keen to pursue a new marksman before the end of the month with Michy Batshuayi very much certain to leave Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis for the season.



According to Sky in Italy, the west London giants have reached a financial agreement with the Giallorossi for Dzeko, and the deal now hinges on the Bosnian agreeing personal terms with the Blues.



Apart from Dzeko, the Blues are also expected to secure the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri, and the combined deal is likely to cost around £45m plus an additional £8.8m in add-ons.



Blues manager Antonio Conte has expressed the necessity to finish in the top-four after their title challenge went astray, and they are unlikely to have an easy ride with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur putting the pressure on their rivals.

