Arsenal make renewed attempt to sign Bundesliga striker

Arsenal have reportedly made a renewed bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month.

The two clubs have been negotiations for the Gabonese footballer since last week, and Dortmund are said to have already snubbed an opening offer worth £44m.



According to Bild, the Gunners have now increased their bid £50.9m, but it remains below the £63m sum, the German side are said to demand this month.



Despite this, the north London side are calm about the ongoing discussions, and they are quite confident that a deal will be struck before the transfer deadline, as per Sky Sports' Guillem Balague.



Any deal for Aubameyang is likely to involve Olivier Giroud acting as a makeweight, though the Frenchman may only join Dortmund on a temporary basis for the season.



Aubameyang is alleged to have verbally agreed personal terms with Arsene Wenger's side, and his arrival at the Emirates would reunite him with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined from Manchester United this month.

