Manchester United to compete with Chelsea for Bayern Munich midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head with Chelsea in the pursuit of Chile international Arturo Vidal at the end of the campaign.





The Bayern Munich midfielder has less than 18 months left on his contract, and it is widely suggested that he could move on in the summer with Leon Goretzka arriving at the Allianz Arena.



Chilean journalist Marks Cardenas claims that the 30-year-old could be the subject of transfer interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea, though Bayern won't sell on the cheap.



Vidal is likely to be valued at around £37.5m at the end of the season, and the Blues could have the advantage, should Antonio Conte remain at the helm.



The Italian coach worked three years alongside the Chilean at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, and he has previously suggested that he would prefer a reunion with the tireless midfielder.



Vidal has notched 21 goals in 114 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarian giants. He has won three consecutive Bundesliga titles during this period, but he is now eyeing the bigger prize of the Champions League.

