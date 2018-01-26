Arsenal boss updates on Santi Cazorla's contract situation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to give assurances of a fresh contract to Santi Cazorla unless he proves his fitness by the end of the season.





The Spain international recently underwent his 10th operation on a recurring Achilles problem, which could have potentially had his left leg amputated due to infection.



Cazorla is unlikely to return to first-team action until the 2018/19 season, and Wenger has suggested that the club won't offer him a new deal unless he is able to resume normal duties.



"A new contract? That depends on his medical availability at the top level. We have to assess that until the end of the season - if Santi is fit and available to play, then yes. Of course, we have to see that," he told reporters, in Friday's press conference, via The Mirror.



The former Malaga man sustained his injury in the 6-0 Champions League thumping of Ludogorets in October 2016, and he has since failed to play a single minutes of competitive football.



Arsenal had to deal with a similar concern with Abou Diaby, and it appears that Cazorla's spell at the Emirates could be up in the summer as he faces a race against time to be fit.

