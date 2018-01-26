Chelsea boss confirms triple injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues will be without the services of Alvaro Morata , Thibaut Courtois and Willian for this weekend's FA Cup fourth round tie versus Newcastle United.

Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois are sidelined with a back and ankle problem respectively, and Conte has confirmed that they are certainly out for the Cup tie.



Likewise, Willian will miss the game as he is due to have scan on his hamstring problem, though Cesc Fabregas could make his appearance after recovering from a muscular injury of his own.



In the lead-up to the Magpies clash, Conte said, via The Mirror: "Morata and Courtois are out. Morata has a problem in his back and Courtois took a kick in his ankle.



"[Cesc] Fabregas trained today and tomorrow I will check his physical condition and form. Willian is out. Today with the doctor, he will have a scan to evaluate his injury."



Chelsea bowed out of the League Cup in midweek after they lost out to Arsenal by a 2-1 aggregate in the semi-final, and Conte is under pressure to deliver the FA Cup, though they do not have an easy route to the trophy.



Blues owner Roman Abramovich is already weighing up the future of Conte, and a slip-up against Rafael Benitez's side on Sunday could spell an end to the Italian's managerial stint.













