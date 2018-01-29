Jose Mourinho updates on Marouane Fellaini's contract situation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho remains hopeful that Marouane Fellaini will extend his contract at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Belgium international has just five months left on his existing deal, and he has given the hint that he could move on after snubbed a fresh contract back in September 2017.



Speaking ahead of the Tottenham game, Mourinho said that Fellaini is 'very important' to his plans, and he is hoping that a deal could be struck with the midfielder before the end of the season.



"He is a very important player for me. He is a great professional that is giving everything he can to help the team. There is a desire from myself, the board and the player to stay together," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



Fellaini has made 14 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions this term, but only three of those appearances have come in the Premier League.

