Chelsea striker close to sealing Bundesliga switch?

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is deemed to be close to pursuing a short-term loan move to Borussia Dortmund. The Belgium international is said to want regular playing time during the second half of the season in order to enhance his World Cup hopes with Belgium.





According to The Mirror, Dortmund are said to close to agreeing a loan move for the Belgian marksman with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nearing his proposed switch to Arsenal.



Batshuayi has started just 10 games for the Blues all season, but Conte is likely to stall his departure until the dying stages of the transfer window with the club yet to find a replacement.



AS Roma's Edin Dzeko has been touted to join the west London giants over the past week, but the Blues are yet to finalise a deal with the Giallorossi, who are still contemplating over the Bosnian's sale.



Chelsea were without the services of Alvaro Morata last weekend due to personal issues, but the Spaniard could make his return when the Blues take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

