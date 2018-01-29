Arsenal agree club-record fee for Aubameyang

Arsenal are reported to have agreed a club-record fee to secure the signature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund. The German club still need to find a suitable replacement to rubber stamp the move.





Arsene Wenger's side have been hot on the trail of the Gabon international over the past few weeks, and according to The Telegraph, and they have edged closer to signing the striker after accepting to meet Dortmund's asking price.



The north London side failed with a £44m bid for Aubameyang earlier last week, but the club have since come up with a £55.4 offer, which has proved satisfactory for the Bundesliga outfit.



Nevertheless, BvB are keen to find a replacement first for Aubameyang, and talks have begun with the Gunners to pursue Olivier Giroud in either a temporary or permanent agreement.



Giroud is said to have the preference of joining a London-based club on loan, and rivals Chelsea have recently emerged as potential candidates to pursue his signature.

