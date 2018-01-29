Chelsea receive Eden Dzeko transfer blow

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly reached a roadblock in their pursuit to sign AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko . The Bosnia international has been identified as the prime target to reinforce the club's strikeforce before the transfer deadline.





The Giallorossi recently stressed that there are yet to reach an agreement with the Blues for the 31-year-old, and according to Sky Italia, the club have now received a fresh blow to their transfer prospects.



Though the Blues are closing to agreeing a fee with Roma, they are apparently far off from reaching the same with the player, whose wage demands are beyond their expectations.



Aside from Dzeko, Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has been associated with a potential loan move to Stamford Bridge, though it is unclear whether Arsene Wenger would sanction the striker's move to a league rival.



Meanwhile, Batshuayi's future is hanging in the balance with Conte admitting that the Belgian's loan exit would be dependent on any arrival prior to the end of the month.

