David de Gea makes hefty wage demands after Sanchez signing

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly holding out for a weekly package of at least £375,000 in order to commit his long-term future with the Red Devils.





The Spain international has been with the Mancunian giants since the summer move of 2011 where he joined from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £18.3m.



According to The Sun, the 27-year-old has been made aware of the alleged £500,000 weekly salary received by Alexis Sanchez, and he is now holding out for a huge hike on his present wages.



Paul Pogba is the second highest earner at Old Trafford with a weekly salary of around £300,000, and the Spaniard expects to overtake the midfielder in the club's wage bill.



De Gea is currently contracted to United until the summer of 2019, but the club have the option of a 12-month extension clause which may be triggered.



Real Madrid are said to be closely monitoring the developments of De Gea, and the delay in contract negotiations is likely to enhance their chances of prising him on a potential club-record deal in the summer.

