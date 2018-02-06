Patrice Evra on the cusp of Premier League return

West Ham United are looking into a surprise move to sign former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra this month. The Frenchman is a free-agent after he was released by Marseille due to disciplinary reasons.





The 36-year-old was handed a seven-month ban by UEFA for kicking a fan prior to a Europa League game against Vitoria de Guimaraes in November, and Les Phoceens followed to terminate the veteran's contract.



According to The Times, Evra remains eligible to play football domestically, and the Hammers are closing in on a deal to bring him back to the Premier League, where he featured for eight-and-a-half years with Manchester United.



Evra previously snubbed the chance of returning to the English top-flight in the summer, but David Moyes appears to be playing a key role in convincing him after they worked together for a single season (2013/14) at Old Trafford.



West Ham United are presently enduring an injury crisis throughout the pitch but their first-choice left wing-back Arthur Masuaku is serving a six-match ban for spitting at an opponent.





