Manchester United, Chelsea join hunt for Lazio defender

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly joined the pursuit of Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij . The Netherlands international is also of interest to Liverpool despite the signing of compatriot Virgil van Dijk last month.





De Vrij had been strongly linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side earlier in the summer after a move for Van Dijk fell through, but they eventually sealed a move for the latter from Southampton during the winter transfer window.



Nevertheless, the Merseyside outfit are looking at an additional option to bolster the heart of the defence, and De Vrij is considered as a potential bargain for the summer.



According to Il Messaggero, De Vrij has agreed to a contract extension beyond the summer with Lazio, but the deal will include an affordable release clause of just £20m.



As a result, the likes of Chelsea and United have joined the race to sign the 2014 World Cup semi-finalist, and they are prepared to tussle it out with Liverpool for his services in the summer.



De Vrij had a period where he struggled with a series of knee injuries, but he now appears to have retained a regular role with Lazio. The ex-Feyenoord man has managed 27 appearances for Lazio this term, contributing three goals.

