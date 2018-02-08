Riyad Mahrez prepared to make Leicester comeback on one condition

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez is prepared to end his absence from Leicester City duty, provided he receives the assurance that he can leave the King Power Stadium in the summer.

The 26-year-old handed in a transfer request during the dying stages of the January window after knowing of the interest from Manchester City. However, the deal eventually collapsed on deadline day after the Citizens refused to meet the Foxes' valuation for the attacker.



Mahrez has gone AWOL from training following the massive transfer disappointment, but according to The Times, he could return to his present employers on one condition.



The 2015/16 PFA Player of the Player is said to want the guarantee that he can leave the Foxes before next season, and it is suggested that the club could insert a release clause into his contract to keep the winger content for the campaign.



Meanwhile, Foxes boss Claude Puel has confirmed that Mahrez will play no part in the upcoming Premier League outing versus Manchester City after failing to contact the club's officials over the past week.

