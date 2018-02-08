Liverpool to make fresh bid for Philippe Coutinho replacement

Liverpool have reportedly decided to lodge a fresh approach for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar in the summer.





The France international was heavily tipped to join the Reds last month after Philippe Coutinho decided to join Barcelona in a British-record sale.



According to The Independent, the Merseyside outfit are likely to retain their interest in Lemar at the end of the season with Jurgen Klopp having underlined the Frenchman as the prime option to replace Coutinho.



Monaco had been reluctant to accept any bids for Lemar during the winter transfer window, but they could be willing to cash in on his services in the summer, given the 22-year-old has expressed no signs of extending his contract.



Lemar, who is currently valued in excess of £80m, has notched three goals and five assists in 23 appearances for Monaco in all competitions. His present contract expires in 2020, and he is among a list of players including Fabinho, who are likely to leave Stade Louis II in the summer.





