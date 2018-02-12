Alvaro Morata declares himself fit for West Brom game

Spain international and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has hinted that he is fit enough to feature against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday night.

Morata's wife Alice Campello recently posted a video on Instagram with the couple dancing together, and this led to criticism from the fans who thought the striker was nursing a back problem.



In response to one of the Blues' supporters, Morata clarified that the video from shot prior to his injury setback, and stressed that he is in good shape for the Baggies game.



"It's [an] old video. I'm not injured, I'm OK for the game tomorrow. A lot of critics now.. but no problem for me!" he replied to a Blues' fan regarding the issue on Instagram.



Morata has been a decent success for the Blues this term with 12 goals in 30 appearances, but his finishing over the past few months has drawn plenty of criticism.



Despite the striker's comments, Antonio Conte revealed in his press-conference that Morata won't be making the matchday squad versus the Baggies, and Olivier Giroud is in line to make his maiden start in his absence.





