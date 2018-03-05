Eden Hazard makes honest admission after Manchester City defeat

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has stressed that the Blues did not play to their strengths as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

The Blues adopted a surprisingly defensive approach against the Citizens, and this saw Hazard frustrated for most of the game as he struggled to receive any surprise in the false number nine role.



Speaking after the match, Hazard was not pleased with how manager Antonio Conte approached the match, and believes the team should have played to their qualities.



"When you leave the pitch you have the impression that you've ran, but that you haven't played a game of football. That's a pity," he is quoted as saying by The Independent.



"We could have played on for three hours, and I wouldn't touch a ball. Only at the end it went better: in the last 10 to 15 minutes we had more possession. But we should have tried to do that all game."



Hazard was spotted shouting at his teammates for their poor link-up play over the course of the game, and the Belgian made no eye contact with Conte after he was substituted in the 90th minute.



The Blues have already stepped up discussions over a new deal with Hazard, but their form since the turn of the year is likely to have done little to please the versatile attacker.



The loss against City was the Blues' fourth consecutive league defeat on the road, and this sees them five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the quest for the final Champions League spot.

