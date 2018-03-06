Arsene Wenger will be sacked if Arsenal fail to win the Europa League

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could reportedly be dismissed from his head coach position, should he fail to guide the Gunners to Europa League success this term.





The Gunners have lost their first four away league games of the calendar for the first time since 1925, and this sees them 13 points adrift of the Champions League positions.



As a result, there has been plenty of criticism from fans and pundits alike on the 68-year-old, though he remains adamant that he is the right person to take the club forward.



According to The Mail, the Gunners' hierarchy could wield the axe on Wenger, should the team fail to win the Europa League title, which remains the club's best route to next season's Champions League.



Wenger is presently contracted to the Gunners until the summer of 2019, but there has already been talk of a successor in the form of Mikel Arteta, who is currently part of the coaching staff under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

