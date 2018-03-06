Arsenal identify Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper as potential Cech replacement

Arsenal are reportedly looking into a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno . The 26-year-old has been earmarked as a probable replacement for Petr Cech , whose performances have come under criticism this season.

According to Bild, the Germany international is one of the prime goalkeeping targets on the Gunners radar, but they are likely to face competition from Napoli, who are expected to lose Pepe Reina on a free in the summer.



It is added that Leno, who has missed just three league games in seven years, has a release clause of just around £22m on his Leverkusen contract. Aside, from a goalkeeper, the Gunners are also expected to pursue a new central defender or holding midfielder in the summer, though the position of Arsene Wenger remains in question.



The 68-year-old is under immense pressure after a below-par season in the Premier League, and it is suggested that he may have to win the Europa League title in order to keep his job.

