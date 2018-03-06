Chelsea renew interest in AC Milan defender

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly planning to retain their interest in Alessio Romagnoli at the end of the campaign. The Italy international was touted as a probable option for the Blues last summer before they settled on the signing of Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma.





Romagnoli, 23, has spent his entire career in the Serie A, and he has now established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the division following stints with Roma and Sampdoria.



According to Leggo, the Rossoneri could have their resolve tested during the summer with Blues boss Antonio Conte keen on signing Romagnoli, should he remain in charge at Stamford Bridge.



Romagnoli did not have a fond start to the campaign as the Rossoneri lingered in mid-table, but his performances have significantly alongside Leonardo Bonucci since Gennaro Gattuso took over the managerial reigns.



Milan are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Lazio with a game in hand, and the failure to secure Champions League football for next season, could coincide with the departure of key players.

