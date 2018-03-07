Manchester United set price for 24-year-old goalkeeper

Manchester United are prepared to sell goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a permanent basis to Aston Villa, should they pay a £6.5m fee for his signature.

The young shot-stopper impressed for the Villains during the backend of the previous campaign, and this earned him a return to the club on a season-long loan.



Johnstone has since kept 15 clean sheets in 35 league appearances for the west Midlands side, and both him and manager Steve Bruce, have talked up the possibility of a permanent summer deal.



According to The Sun, United are ready to accept a sum of around £6.5m for their graduate after deciding to prolong his stay until 2019, via a 12-month extension clause on his contract.



Joel Pereira has been the Red Devils' third-choice shot-stopper during Johnstone's time on loan, and the 21-year-old is regarded by Jose Mourinho as one of Portugal's best in the upcoming generation.



Aston Villa are currently just four points off the automatic promotion spots in the Championship, following a thumping 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last night.

