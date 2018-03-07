Juventus plot move for Manchester United forward

Serie A holders Juventus could reportedly lodge an attempt to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial at the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman has had a positive season under Jose Mourinho this term, but his future still remains in question owing to his inability to claim a regular starting spot.



In fact, the winger has started in just 16 of his 26 Premier League appearances this season, and his gametime has been reduced since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.



According to The Times, the Old Lady could test United's resolve with a tempting offer for Martial during the summer, though the club's hierarchy have no intention to offload the former Monaco ace.



Martial saw negotiations over a fresh contract snubbed in December, but the club are now expected to restart discussions over a long-term deal beyond the 2018/19 season.



The 22-year-old did not feature in the Manchester United squad during their 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace on Monday night, but Mourinho confirmed that the forward's absence was related to a minor injury sustained in training.

