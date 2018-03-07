'I think he will leave', ESPN Pundit tips Eden Hazard for Chelsea exit

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed that Eden Hazard is likely to seek an exit from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.





The Belgium international has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain over the past 18 months, though he has stressed that he would only leave Stamford Bridge on his own terms.



Hazard has once again been Chelsea's leading performer this season with 15 goals and five assists, but the team as a whole are not meeting his expectations, having fallen five points off the Champions League places.



Speaking on the ESPN FC show, Hislop believes Hazard has cut a frustrated figure with the way things have progressed this term, and Real Madrid could be an option for him in the future.



He said: "I think [he will leave]. Hazard has cut a more and more frustrated figure over the last few seasons despite their success at Chelsea. But you can just tell on his face that he's not happy and things aren't clicking. I expect a move and Real Madrid is as likely a destination as any for somebody of his talents."



Hazard was played in a false number nine position during the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, and shortly after the game, he happened to critics Antonio Conte's defensive approach.









