Arsenal set Hector Bellerin asking price?

Arsenal could sanction the surprise exit of Hector Bellerin during the summer, should any of his suitors be willing to match their £50m valuation.

The Spaniard only signed a new six-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners in November 2016, but his future has still remained a topic of interest.



Juventus are believed to have made initial contact with his representative in order to discuss a summer move, but according to The Mail, they may have to pay up a significant sum for the right-back.



The north London outfit are said to want a minimum fee of around £50m for Bellerin to facilitate a summer revamp, though it remains unclear whether Arsene Wenger would still be at the helm.



Wenger's future has come under question not for the first time in his two decade-long career, and The Sun suggests that the Frenchman may face the sack, if the Gunners fail to win this season's Europa League.



Arsenal are 12 points off the final Champions League spot in the Premier League, and they may need to lift the Europa League title to assurance themselves of an entry to the elite competition next term.

