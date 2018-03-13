Chelsea eye Serie A shot-stopper amid Courtois exit talk

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly earmarked Gianluigi Donnarumma as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois , who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Blues have been in contractual discussions with Courtois' representatives this term, but the lack of progress could see them cash in on his signature in the summer when he enters the final year of his contract.



According to Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan's Donnarumma is the prime contender to succeed the Belgium international during this summer's transfer window.



Donnarumma has become a favourite among the Milan faithful after racking over 100 appearances, but his future remains in question following a fall-out between his agent Mino Raiola and the Rossoneri hierarchy.



However, the Blues are not alone in the pursuit of the teenager with Paris Saint-Germain also considering him as an upgrade on Alphonse Areola, who has been prone to mistakes.



Courtois has previously opened the possibility of extending his Chelsea stay beyond June 2019, but the prospect of returning to the Spanish capital, where his children are resided, could be hard to turn down.





