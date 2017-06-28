Everton winger targeted by Turkish giants

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has emerged as a target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce as it emerges that the Belgium international appears to not be part of manager Ronald Koeman 's plans for the club.

Mirallas joined The Toffees in 2012 and quickly became popular with the fans on his way to making over two hundred appearances for the Merseyside club.



However, since the arrival of Ronald Koeman, Mirallas has found himself spending more time on the bench than he was used to. The Dutch manager's determination to bring youth players into the first team in addition to the large transfer budget provided by the board this summer suggests that the Belgian midfielder may no longer be required by the club.



TalkSport today reports that Fenerbahce are interested in signing the 29-year-old and will make contact with Everton in an attempt to negotiate a price that both parties are happy with.



Mirallas has three years remaining on his Everton contract so the club is in a strong position to negotiate, however, the player himself may push for a move in order to get regular first team football.

