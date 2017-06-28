Arsenal defender emerges as AC Milan target

Arsenal vice-captain Laurent Koscielny could be offered a fresh challenge in the Serie A with AC Milan hot on the trail of his services.

The France international has amassed nearly 300 outings during his seven-year stay in north London, and he remains influential to their plans of lifting the long-awaited Premier League title.



Manchester City and Marseille have been associated with the French centre-back in recent weeks, and according to Telefoot, the Rossoneri have joined the pursuit of the 31-year-old.



Koscielny recently revealed that he could favour a future move to Marseille but the Rossoneri are looking to entice him to join the impressive project at San Siro.



Milan have already signed up the likes of Mateo Musacchio and Ricardo Rodriguez to bolster their backline while Franck Kessie and Andre Silva have also linked up with the club.



The fallen Italian giants will start their Europa League campaign in the third qualifying round scheduled for July, and they are hoping to complete all their transfer business by then.

