Burnley fail with opening Jonathan Walters bid

Burnley have had a bid of around £3m rebuffed by Stoke City for veteran striker Jonathan Walters . The Republic of Ireland international could force a summer exit following his limited playing time in the Premier League last season.

Walters has been with the Potters since the summer of 2010, netting 62 goals in 271 outings for the Staffordshire outfit.



The 33-year-old was restricted to just 13 top-flight starts during the previous campaign, and Burnley are hoping to lure him to Turf Moor with the promise of regular first-team football.



According to The Mail, the Clarets have had their initial offer of around £3m knocked back by the Potters and they will have to significantly up their bid in order to prise away the marksman from the Bet365 Stadium.



Should Burnley acquire Walter's signature this summer, he could be reunited with national teammates Robbie Brady, Stephan Ward, Kevin Long and Jeff Hendrick.



Walters' current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, and Mark Hughes would prefer to offload his services rather than risking him for nothing in a year's time.

